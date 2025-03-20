McDonald’s x Minecraft Movie Collab Features Meals and Exclusive DLCs

McDonald’s is building its golden arches with blocks this time around. The fast-food chain is collaborating to celebrate the upcoming Warner Bros. live-action film, A Minecraft Movie, which premieres on April 4th in theatres. The hype for this movie is already cooking up something good with Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s dynamic combo, which only pairs perfectly with a meal from McDonalds. Inspired by Minecraft, McDonald’s will debut A Minecraft Movie Meal and A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal for a limited time starting April 1st. The meals feature exclusive collectibles, a limited-edition hot sauce, a Minecraft-themed packaging, and in-game codes.

This is the first collaboration with Minecraft, as McDonald’s has partnered with global superstars like BTS, Travis Scott, and Saweetie to popular franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen, Rick and Morty, and Pokemon TCG. While it’s typical to see these collaborations have specific meal orders and new sauces, the McDonald’s x A Minecraft Movie partnership is crafting an interactive experience that is a match made in pixelated heaven. The influential sandbox game has seen builders recreating the infamous golden arches within the open world, which only fuels the grills and fryers that have been lit beneath this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

A Minecraft Movie Meal caters to all the Ender portals of your taste buds with your choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac with medium fries and a drink, as well as one of six custom-designed limited-edition collectibles inspired by the movie. For those looking to spice up their Gold McNuggets, look no further than the Minecraft-inspired Nether Flame Sauce – a blend of crushed red pepper, garlic, and cayenne infused with a touch of sweetness. Each A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal order features one of 12 film-inspired figurines or Block World toys, as well as a scannable code that unlocks an exclusive digital game playable on www.happymeal.com.

If you thought that the Nether Flame Sauce was hot, take a look at what customers can access with their Minecraft-inspired meals. Each meal comes with a one-time redeemable code to unlock the McDonald’s Add-On pack in Minecraft. This package includes McDonaldland characters, exclusive builds, and tools to craft the perfect experience. As for the Minecraft collectibles, each one comes with a matching card and code to unlock special skins in the Minecraft Marketplace. These collectibles include the Big Mac Crystal, Birdie Wings, Fry Helmet, Grimace Egg, Soda Potion, and Zombie Hamburglar.

Left to right: Grimace (Grimace egg), Birdie the early bird (Birdy wings), and Hamburglar (Zombie hamburglar). All of these collectibles will be accessible Skins in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Collaborations like these are intriguing, considering the global awareness behind the Minecraft series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. A Minecraft Movie is setting up to be a sure-fire hit at the box office, with opening weekend projections aiming for $58 million. There’s no mistaking the cultural impact that both Minecraft and McDonald’s have had on the world, so a combination like this feels meant to be.

McDonald’s x A Minecraft Movie collaboration begins on April 1st for a limited time only in the United States. Make sure to catch A Minecraft Movie in theaters on April 4th.

What do you think about the McDonald’s and Minecraft Movie collaboration? Are you going to mine some time out of your day to grab a meal before the movie? Let us know in the comments down below!