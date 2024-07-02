McDonald’s Announces Tasty Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration

UPDATE: McDonald’s has confirmed the news is true! Jujutsu Kaisen is making its way to the chain’s menu. On July 9, Jujutsu Kaisen will launch a series of Special Grade Garlic Sauces at McDonald’s for those brave enough to try them.

McDonald’s is diving deep into its anime roots. The fast-food chain has worked with brands like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh over the years, and it wasn’t long ago that McDonald’s made its very own anime. Now, it seems the chain is gearing up for a shonen showdown. McDonald’s just made some changes to its social media profile, and they suggest a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration is on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing began today as McDonald’s update its X (Twitter) profile with a haunting new icon. The page’s banner now features a shot of cursed energy, and of course, its updated bio speaks for itself. “Welcome to my malevolent kitchen,” the blurb reads, and we’re sure Sukuna would love the pun.

i'll show u what real jujutsu is. special grade garlic sauce drops 7.9 in the app pic.twitter.com/9bG2edIhrc — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 2, 2024

Even more evidence of the Jujutsu Kaisen collab came to life on the McDonald’s app. “Find the source of energy within… move your phone around to explore the domain and unveil its secrets,” McDonald’s posted on its app today with a button asking users to expand the domain. Plus, a bit of additional text was spotted that nods to the opening theme of Jujutsu Kaisen season two. McDonald’s says “something specialz” is coming on July 9, and that spelling directly references the track “Specialz” by King Gnu.

Clearly, McDonald’s has something in the works with Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans are waiting to see what is going on. There is no denying the anime is one of the biggest in the industry, so if any series was game for a crossover, it would be Jujutsu Kaisen. Still, the question remains what the collaboration will entail. We might be getting a Jujutsu Kaisen Happy Meal in the coming months…? And if that is the case, well – you know fans are going to be clamoring for a Gojo Satoru toy.

If you are not familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can always check out the series online. The hit anime is now streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

Are you ready for McDonald’s to embrace its inner jujutsu sorcerer? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!