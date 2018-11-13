McFarlane Toys ‘Fortnite’ Figures Set For Release This January

If you’re looking to collect all things Fortnite for your gaming room, you may want to pay particular attention to the next two figures coming from McFarlane Toys.

Per some new listings on Amazon, the previously confirmed Black Knight and Raptor Premium action figures from the hit free-to-play game will be coming out this January. They’re set to arrive on the 21st, and they’re going for $24.99 apiece.

Here’s the description for the two figures, so you know what you’re getting for your cash.

First up is the Fortnite Black Knight Premium figure:

Hyper-articulated (18+ points) – perfect for emote posing.

Comes complete with the black shield back bling

Equipped with the Grenade launcher

Harvest your materials with the included axecalibur pickaxe harvesting tool

Black Knight stands tall on a fortnite-branded display base

“The black Knight is here to save your collection from utter despair.”

And then we have the Raptor Premium, which is detailed below:

Hyper-articulated (18+ points) – perfect for emote posing.

Comes complete with the Raptor satchel back bling

Equipped with the drum gun

Harvest your materials with the included ice breaker pickaxe harvesting tool

Raptor stands tall on a fortnite-branded display base

“Roger that! Raptor can build, fight, and lead you to a victory Royale.”

As you can see from these pictures, the figures are nicely detailed and sure to guard over your custom game unit while you get those Victory Royale victories. The only question, though, is who you’ll pick as your primary.

Hopefully we’ll see more of these figures where the start of this lineup came from — we’d kill to see a sweet DJ llama figure that we can add to our collection. But for the time being, this looks to be an excellent start, and these two figures are bound to be big hits with the Fortnite crowd. Now the only question is just how rare they’re likely to become. Fortunately, you can go ahead and pre-order both figures above so you don’t find yourself in that scenario. Never hurts to prep ahead — just ask any Fortnite fan.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.