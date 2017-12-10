MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries to Feature Co-Op Play and Mod Support, New Trailer Revealed

MechWarrior fans rejoice, and gather your friends, because during Mech_Con 2017 it was revealed that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will support a co-op feature, allowing up to four players to play through campaign missions together. Until tonight MechWarrior 5 was touted as a solely single-player experience, one that we’ve been pining for, so this is one surprise that evoked roars of approval from the crowd. We also got an fantastic new trailer, which you can check out above.

The good news doesn’t stop there, though. It was also revealed that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will feature mod support, and the team at Piranha Games is dedicated to making Steam Workshop integration a beautiful reality. There are few fan-bases as passionate as BattleTech‘s, and I can’t wait to see what kinds of mods are dreamed up; they’re going to breathe continual life into this game post-launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While I was waiting for the MechWarrior 5 announcements, the entire room was treated to several exciting new reveals and updates for MechWarrior Online. If you’re part of that community, you have a lot to catch up on. Solaris is about to make a huge splash, new Mech customizations will be rolling out, and new camera features, maps, and content was revealed and projected to launch in Q1 2018.

Additionally, you’ll want to make sure you log in to MechWarrior Online and play a match on December 27. Doing so will entitle you to a ton of free goodies, including some free currency, free premium status for a limited time, and some new Mechs.

The hype train is just now leaving the station, folks, so stay tuned. We’ll have much more on MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, BattleTech, and MechWarrior Online in the coming months.