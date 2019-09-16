PlayStation Reveals Our Best Look at MediEvil Yet

Today during Tokyo Game Show, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a healthy slab of new MediEvil Remake gameplay footage, revealing our best look at the upcoming PS4 exclusive yet. More specifically, PlayStation has revealed a new 11-minute look at the game, including over nine minutes of raw gameplay.

For those that don’t know: MediEvil Remake is a complete remake of 1998 PS1 classic, MediEvil, which is an action-adventure, hack and slash game set in the Medieval Kingdom of Gallowmere. The story revolves around the charlatan protagonist, Sir Daniel Fortesque, who’s on a mission to thwart antagonist Zarok and his invasion of the kingdom. As you can see, the visuals are inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which is even more noticeable now that the graphics have been completely redone. That said, while modern technology has revamped the visuals to 4K, it looks like the camera is a still a bit cumbersome, just like it was back in 1998. Whether the camera has been improved at all, is hard to tell, but it certainly doesn’t look drastically different from the camera work of the original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.”

MediEvil Remake is set to release in 41 days on October 25. It will be available only on the PS4, and will cost a budget-friendly $30. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming PS4 game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game’s Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses, here’s your link.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does MediEvil look? Will you be picking it up when it releases on PS4 this October?