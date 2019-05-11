MediEvil Remake Pre-Order Bonus and Digital Deluxe Edition Revealed

Two days ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment released an extended look at MediEvil, a PS4 remake of 1998’s PS1 classic of the same name. Further, it revealed the game will launch this year on October 25, which is six days before Halloween. Since then, the game’s PlayStation Store listing has gone live, revealing that the remake will only be $30, which is a breath of fresh air in an industry regularly charging $40, $50, and sometimes even $60 for remakes. Further, the listing reveals the game’s pre-order bonus and that there will be a Digital Deluxe Edition for an extra $10.

So, what do you get if you pre-order the game digitally on the PlayStation Store? A MediEvil avatar set. That’s it. Now, the game will be available at retail, so if you plan on picking up a physical copy, be sure to check out the retailer specific pre-order bonuses before buying. As for the Digital Deluxe Edition, it will come with an assortment of digital and in-game goodies. More specifically, for an extra $10 you’ll get the in-game Golden Super Armor, a digital artbook, a digital comic, the soundtrack, and a dynamic theme.

The listing also provides the following description of the game:

“Re-live the original adventure on PlayStation 4. The beloved fan-favorite has been completely remade from the grave up, blending classic gameplay with stunning visuals, all in eye-popping 4K!

“Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok. With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.”

MediEvil is poised to release on October 25 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. As, always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you plan on picking this one up in October?

