Mega Man 11 Officially Announced, Coming To All Consoles In 2018

As if the announcement regarding the return of the Mega Man X games to consoles in 2018 wasn’t enough to send Blue Bomber fans into a tizzy, then an all-new game should be.

During today’s #MegaMan30 live-stream hosted by Capcom, the publisher revealed that it was bringing back Mega Man for an all-new adventure, due for all platforms in late 2018!

Mega Man 11 looks to return the Blue Bomber back to his classic form, but one thing that isn’t so “classic” this time around are the graphics, as the art style utilizes a 2.5-D set-up, with beautiful 3D backgrounds, but with 2D gameplay. It looks to be utilizing a number of his abilities, including his blast cannon, as well as whatever other weapons he picks up from enemies, which is the usual way he works.

The game is being worked on by legendary producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya and director Koji Oda, who promise to stay true to the code of Mega Man with the new game.

It won’t be coming for some time, as it’s not due until late 2018. However, it’ll be coming to all platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC – and that’s worth getting excited over.

You can see just how well the game is coming together in the trailer below, and how the level design caters back to the classic style of Mega Man games. Our excitement for this game just hit new heights, and we can’t wait to see more footage of the game in action.

In the meantime, you can continue to enjoy the Mega Man live stream at this link. Who knows what else will get announced?!

Mega Man 11 will release in late 2018.