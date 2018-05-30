Save 20% on ‘Mega Man 11’ For Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Yesterday, Capcom confirmed that Mega Man 11 will hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. Thankfully, physical copies of the game will be made available, which means that Amazon Prime members can utilize their 20% discount! That brings the game down to a very reasonable $24. You can check out the game via the trailer above, then secure the discount for yourself via the links below. If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, you might want to read on because there’s a second option to consider.

• Mega Man 11 – Nintendo Switch

• Mega Man 11 – PlayStation 4

• Mega Man 11 – Xbox One

Nintendo Switch owners also have the option of picking up the Mega Man 11 amiibo Edition, which is a GameStop exclusive priced at $59.99. The set includes the following:

• Mega Man 11 Game

• Mega Man amiibo (Mega Man Series)

• Dr. Wily Logo Adhesive Patch

• Set of 4 Colorful Stickers

• “Stage Select” Microfiber Cloth

The official description for Mega Man 11 reads:

“Mega Man returns! the newest entry in this iconic series blends classic, challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh new visual style. The new double Gear system boosts Mega Man’s speed and power for a new twist to the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.“

Long-awaited Sequel – Evil genius Dr. Wily is back to his mischievous ways and invests in an ambitious idea from his time at Robot University. The benevolent Dr. Light decides to upgrade Mega Man with Wily’s powerful prototype known as the Double Gear system, expanding his abilities for the greatest fight yet for everlasting peace.

A Visual Leap – Taking a leap forward in visual presentation, the new game features a 2.5D design direction which blends beautiful, hand-drawn environments with lively characters. New to the classic series, Mega Man now also takes on characteristics of defeated Robot Masters when wielding their weapons.

Powerful New Gameplay Options – The Double Gear system adds a unique new twist on the satisfying platforming action, offering options to enhance Mega Man’s speed and power on the fly.

For Vets and First-timers – A wealth of difficulty options are available for a player of any platformer skill level.

