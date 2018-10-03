‘Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle’ Now On Sale Across All Platforms

Today marks the release of Mega Man 11, the latest chapter in Capcom‘s Blue Bomber series. We think it’s pretty great, especially considering that it only goes for $30. However, if you’re looking for a deal that offers even more of his adventures, have we got a bargain for you.

Capcom has announced that, along with the standalone version of Mega Man 11 for $29.99, it’s also selling a special 30th Anniversary Bundle that includes that game along with his previously released collections, going for a staggering price of $60. You can buy that bundle here on Xbox as well as PlayStation, and we believe it’s up on Steam and Nintendo Switch also, though you’ll have to check their respective shops to make sure.

Here’s what the bundle includes, and it’s a sweet savings overall, considering what each game sells for on its own:

Mega Man 11

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

That means you get 19 games for the price of $60. That’s not too shabby at all. And it pretty much covers the entirety of Mega Man‘s adventures, save for his obscure PSP releases like Powered Up and Maverick Hunter X, or the Legends games, which have yet to get the remastered treatment. (Fingers crossed though, yeah?)

Here’s the official description of the bundle from the product page:

“This ‘mega-bundle’ celebrates the 30th anniversary of Mega Man! This treasure trove includes 19 unforgettable adventures: 8 Mega Man X games and 11 games from the main series, including the newest entry – Mega Man 11!“

The games by themselves usually sell for $19.99 apiece, and combine that with Mega Man 11 and you’re saving around $50. If you don’t have these games yet, here’s your key opportunity to pick them up.

It doesn’t look like the 30th Anniversary Bundle has a time limit of being offered, but you’d best jump on it sooner rather than later. These Robot Masters aren’t going to stop themselves, after all.

Mega Man 11 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out our review here!

Now, Capcom, about those Mega Man Legends re-releases…

