Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Release Date Trailer Revealed

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 will be blasting its way onto North American Xbox Ones, PS4s, Nintendo Switches, and PCs on July 24! The good news was just revealed by Capcom, who was kind enough to give us a delicious new trailer! Check it out above.

Just to be clear, this is two separate collections. Mega Man X Legacy Collection will contain Mega Man X, X2, X3, and X4 for $19.99 (digitally). The second collection will feature Mega Man X5, X6, X7, and X8, and will also be available digitally for $19.99. Both will release on the 24th of July, though you’ll be able to find a special retail bundle containing both collections for $39.99. On Xbox One and PS4, the retail pack will come with a separate disc for each collection, while the Nintendo Switch version will contain the first collection on cartridge, with a download code for the second.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you who have already made your way through these games multiple times — the true Mega Man veterans — there will be an exciting new “X Challenge” mode, which will pit you against groups of bosses for an insane new challenge. Capcom’s new update post goes into some detail:

“Have you ever laid awake in bed dreaming of what it’s like to fight both Chill Penguin and Frost Walrus at the same time? You won’t have to wonder much longer, as this brand new mode for Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 will pit you against pairs of classic Mavericks. Take three weapons with you into battle, or defy the odds with a buster only run! Even the most die-hard X fans will have their skills put to the test, and even the least threatening Mavericks can surprise you when they’re teamed up together. Are you an S-Class Maverick hunter? With additional leaderboard support, you’ll be able to compare your best time and see how you stack up!”

As with the Mega Man Legacy Collections before it, you can expect these two collections to come with a massive offering of extras and goodies for long-time fans. New, original, and remixed music tracks will be available to listen to; museums will offer concept art and character designs; a “The Day of Σ” video will explore the origins of Sigma and the rise of the Mavericks. There’s going to be plenty to do here, even when you’re finished playing through all of these incredible games.

Now we just have to wait! Is this something you’ll be picking up, and if so, which platform will you be playing on? Let us know in the comments below!