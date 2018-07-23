Mega Man X Could Be Returning With a Ninth Adventure

In just a couple of days, fans everywhere will be able to enjoy the Mega Man X Legacy Collection in two different volumes, covering the entire spectrum of games that have come out over the years.

But could there be a new addition to the story? A new clue has emerged indicating that we could be seeing a new game in the Mega Man X saga.

Eurogamer recently reported on a soundtrack booklet that goes over history for each game in the Mega Man X saga. But after the listing for X8, it points out an interesting note — “The Story of X’s fight is not yet over.”

You can see the pic indicating this message in the tweet below, posted by a user named guu_tara.

While this could just be an accident, Eurogamer notes that Capcom did this sort of thing before. Back when the 20th anniversary book for the Mega Man series came out years ago, it had a similar message teasing that the saga wasn’t yet complete. Just a few short weeks later, Mega Man 9 was officially revealed for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii and PC. (That game would later be included in Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.)

In addition, Destructoid dug up its own hint on the matter, explaining that it saw some concept art in Mega Man Legacy Collection that teased the announcement of Mega Man 11, which was finally confirmed late last year with a huge online announcement.

So what does this mean? Well, if Capcom were to make an announcement, it probably wouldn’t be this year. That’s because the company’s already hard at work on MM 11, which is set to release this October.

However, with Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 coming in a couple of days, and Capcom’s penchant to revitalize its classic game library (just look at Resident Evil 2 Remake), you never know. It could have a surprise tease waiting for a 2019 release.

For now, though, if you want to enjoy the Legacy releases, you can check them out on July 24 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.