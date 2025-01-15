Meta Quest 3S Sale Is Bundled With a Batman: Arkham Shadow Bonus

VR has seriously popped off in the past few years, and now, it just got a little more affordable for new players to join in on the fun. The 256BG Meta Quest 3S is now on sale for the first time, having dropped to $349 from its usual price of $399. Not only that, the set includes a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a free 3-month trial of Meta Quest+, which gives players access to a catalog of additional VR games. Head to Amazon here or Walmart here to take advantage of the deal, and read below for more details on the Meta Quest 3S.

The Meta Quest 3S includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 8GB of RAM and support for the Touch Pro controllers. Those are significant upgrades over the Quest 2, though it still utilizes the same 1832 x 1920 Fresnel lenses. However, if you want to upgrade to the Quest 3 you can find it on Amazon right here for the standard $499.99, though it also comes Bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadows.

Batman: Arkham Shadows

Comicbook’s Logan Moore reviewed the game back in November of last year, and the VR experience was one of his favorite aspects.

“If you have been longing for another Batman game in the wake of Batman: Arkham Knight releasing almost ten years ago, I really cannot recommend Arkham Shadow enough. While it requires a bit of a heavier investment as it’s only available on Meta Quest 3, I struggle to believe that any Batman fan will be disappointed by what Camouflaj has done with Arkham Shadow. It’s not only one of the best VR games that I’ve ever played, but it’s a Batman experience that very much earns its place amongst the Arkham games that have come before. If VR ends up being the predominant medium in which Batman: Arkham titles are released in the future, you won’t find me complaining.”



