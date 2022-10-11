Meta Quest Pro Officially Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After leaking back in September, the Meta Quest Pro has now been officially revealed. Priced at $1499.99, the VR headset is the first in a "new high-end line of devices" from Meta. Alongside the headset, buyers will also receive a charging dock, Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, and partial light blockers. Full light blockers will also be available separately, and are set to go on sale later in the year. The device itself is set to go on sale on October 25th, and pre-orders will begin today on the Meta Store, as well as from Best Buy. The device is meant to offer a far superior experience to the Meta Quest 2, with much greater specs.

"Meta Quest Pro is the first-ever device powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ platform, which is optimized for VR to run at 50% more power than Meta Quest 2 with better thermal dissipation, resulting in significantly better performance," Meta's website reads. "Each Meta Quest Pro comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 10 high-res sensors (five inside the headset and five outside) that help enhance a variety of immersive experiences."

The Meta Quest Pro will offer a superior visual experience, as well. Users can look forward to "37% more pixels per inch and 10% greater pixels per degree than Meta Quest 2." While the Meta Quest 2's Passthrough allows users see the real world in black and white, the Meta Quest Pro will offer full color, which is intended to allow developers to create mixed reality experiences.

Of course, this is all about trying to build the concept of the Metaverse, and the Meta Quest Pro will offer things like eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions options. Those will be set to "off" by default, but users will be able to take advantage, should they so choose. Meta has already stated that if users do choose to enable these settings, "images of your eyes and face stay on the headset, are deleted after processing, and are never shared with Meta or third-party apps."

Meta Quest Pro will be backwards compatible with Meta Quest 2 software. Those that don't want to upgrade from the Meta Quest 2 will be happy to know that Meta plans to continue supporting that device as well.

Do you plan on picking up the Meta Quest Pro? What do you think of the device's price? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!