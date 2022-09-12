Meta Quest Pro Seemingly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Meta, as in Facebook, is expected to review a new piece of virtual reality (VR) hardware currently officially dubbed Project Cambria at its upcoming Meta Connect 2022 event on October 11th. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg has previously made comments about the new device launching in October. Ahead of that, however, it would appear that a version of the new device -- with the label "Meta Quest Pro" -- has surfaced online.

In a video captured by Ramiro Cardenas, which you can check out below, hardware resembling the previously revealed silhouette of the Project Cambria device can be seen as well as what looks to be retail packaging for it. The headset and controllers seem to be in line with the exceedingly brief tease of the device from last year. According to The Verge, Cardenas claims to have discovered the device left in a hotel room. A photo shared by Cardenas shows the packaging included a sticker with "NOT FOR RESALE – ENGINEERING SAMPLE" printed on it.

While it is technically possible that this is an elaborate fake of some kind, it seems equally as likely that someone simply... left it behind by accident. Cardenas reportedly told The Verge that the person that left it there reclaimed the device later. It would not be the first time that a valuable, unrevealed piece of technology accidentally made it into the hands of someone else that then posted about it online. Apple notoriously left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar back in 2010.

As noted above, we might not have long to wait to find out if this is the real deal. Project Cambria, or perhaps the Meta Quest Pro, is expected to be revealed during Meta Connect 2022 on October 11th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Facebook in general right here.

