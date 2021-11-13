Metal Gear Solid 2 Anniversary Celebrated by Hideo Kojima

Today is the 20th anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. The beloved sequel was originally released on the PlayStation 2 on this date in 2001, and since that time, has gone on to become one of the most iconic and landmark titles of its generation. To celebrate the occasion, Metal Gear Solid 2 director Hideo Kojima today took to social media to recall his work on the project and share some new nuggets of information with fans.

In a new series of tweets, Kojima initially reflected simply on the fact that it has now been two decades since the release of Metal Gear Solid 2. “My God, it’s been 20 years since then?” Kojima said while sharing an image from the game’s art. In a subsequent tweet, he went on to say that the work that was done on this game was quite important at the time. “MGS2 was a special title that expanded on many things: on-the-ground coverage of New York and tanker ships, full-scale military training including classroom clearing, the challenge of 60 frames per second, full-scale mo-cap with props and wires, asking Kyle Cooper to do the open titles, and asking Harry to do the music,” Kojima said. He also went on to mention that some of the musical work that was done for the game happened in the studio of composer Hans Zimmer.

Kojima also explained in yet another tweet that some of the themes of Metal Gear Solid 2, specifically those dealing with the upbringing of the main protagonist Raiden, were met with “backlash”. As such, some of the larger ideas that Kojima had in mind had to end up being scrapped. Later on, though, he revisited these ideas within Metal Gear Solid V, where Kojima says that he approached the subject matter “in a direct manner.”

In a general sense, Metal Gear Solid 2 has absolutely been one of the most influential games of the past 20 years. Not only is it a title that fans still love until this day, but it’s a game that many developers have pointed to as really changing the way that the video game medium as a whole approaches storytelling. In many ways, Metal Gear Solid 2 was very much ahead of its time and it will surely continue to be looked back on fondly for years to come.

