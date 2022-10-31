New Metal Gear Solid Game Potentially Teased by Rumored Developer

It looks like a new game on Konami's Metal Gear Solid franchise may have just been teased by a studio that has previously been rumored to be remaking a previous installment in the stealth-action series. Last year, prominent new reports came about suggesting that Chinese developer Virtuos was working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Although these reports still haven't proven to be accurate just yet, employees at the company have confirmed in roundabout ways that the studio is working on a remake of some sort. And while we're still left waiting to see if this project is tied to Metal Gear Solid, Virtuos itself may have just teased as much.

Spotted by VGC, a recent recruiting video that was shared by Virtuos features a notable appearance of Metal Gear Solid. Specifically, when promoting the company and its western offices, one employee could be seen with a "The Art of Metal Gear Solid" book on their desk. Although this isn't a confirmation that Virtuos is working on a Metal Gear Solid project, the fact that this book was at the artist's workstation doesn't seem to be a coincidence.

One major reason that it's believed that this remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater could be in the work at Virtuos is thanks to recent announcements from Konami tied to Silent Hill. Within the past couple of weeks, Konami revealed that it's working on a number of different Silent Hill projects with various developers from around the globe. And while this normally wouldn't mean much when it comes to Metal Gear Solid, these Silent Hill games in question were actually reported on previously from the same source (VGC) that has indicated that a remake of MGS 3 is on the way. Assuming that this source also has accurate information about Metal Gear as well, it seems likely that we can confidently believe that a remake is on the way. For now, though, we'll have to continue waiting to learn more directly from Konami.

