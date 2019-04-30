Metal Gear Solid Teases New Announcement

Since Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima left Konami in 2015, the series’ future has been shrouded in uncertainty. For awhile, the series seemed done. Then Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Survive, an action-adventure meets survival game, and the first Metal Gear Solid project Konami released since Kojima left. And given that it completely bombed, many assumed it would be the only Metal Gear Solid Konami would ever release without Kojima.

That all said, last week Donna Burke, a singer and actress who has lent her voice and talents to Metal Gear Solid games in the past, took to Twitter to tease a “secret project” that is “for fans” and will apparently be revealed soon.

Now, what this could be, who knows, but it’s obviously related to Metal Gear Solid. And given that it’s Metal Gear Solid related means it could be a lot of things. For one, it could be Metal Gear Solid 6. This is perhaps the least likely possibility though. It could be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate related, possibly specific to Big Boss coming to the Nintendo Switch platform fighter. Metal Gear Rising 2, maybe? Or perhaps it’s for a Metal Gear Solid remake. If it’s a tease for a remake of the original, it’s possible that’s what Bluepoint — the studio that remade Shadow of the Colossus — could be working on. And of course, it’s possible this is for something completely unrelated to any of these things. Pachinko, anybody?

The fact that Burke teases it’s “for fans” seems to suggest hardcore fans of the series should anticipate whatever it is, which makes me think it’s for something meaningful. But who knows, at this point, all we can do is speculate. However, Burke notes all will be revealed soon, so hopefully this painful wait for more information is a short one.

