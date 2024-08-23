Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Is the Lowest Price It Has Ever Been

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is the lowest price it has even been on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S thanks to sales from both Amazon and Best Buy. The former has all three versions of the collection on sale, while Best Buy only has the Nintendo Switch. Whatever platform you decide to buy the collection on, and no matter what retailer you choose, you will pay the same price for the game: $19.99. This price point is made possible by a 67 percent discount. This is not only the cheapest the collection has been on Amazon or Best Buy, but the cheapest it’s been available period. That said, these deals are only available for a limited time.

Of course, these deals are live and subject to change. By the time you read this, they may have expired or the price may have changed based on supplies are the whims of the retailer providing the deals.

For those unfamiliar with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 from Konami, it was released worldwide back on October 24, 2023. The collection features the original versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and Metal Gear Solid, as well as the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

“The origin of stealth action returns. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 unifies the beginning of the Metal Gear gameplay experience in one single package,” reads an official elevator pitch of the collection. “Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, complete your missions with stealth and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the Metal Gear series.”

Some of the greatest and most influential games of all time, the first three Metal Gear Solid games are obviously essential to play to experience the entire series, one of the greatest series in gaming. The original two Metal Gear games are less important to play, but available for those who want a complete picture of the series.