Metal Gear Solid Star David Hayter Teases Return to Solid Snake/Big Boss Role

David Hayter, the longtime voice of Solid Snake and Big Boss in the Metal Gear Solid series, has teased his return to the franchise. Despite voicing one of the most popular characters in all of gaming, Hayter hasn't portrayed Snaker in an official capacity since 2010's Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. Rather than return in 2015's Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Hayter was replaced by Kiefer Sutherland in the role of Snake. Now, with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on the horizon, it seems that Hayter will again be doing new work with the character.

In a new post on X, Hayter teased that he had recently been in the recording booth to play a role that he hasn't portrayed in quite some time. Hayter didn't outright confirm that this performance was for Snake, but fans were quick to assume that this was what he was teasing. Hours after this initial post, Hayter shared a subsequent GIF from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater which all but seemed to confirm that he was indeed recording for Snake, although further details weren't given.

I was in the booth today.



Playing a role I’ve not played, since… — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 4, 2024

Since Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is merely a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, it was known that Hayter's voice would at least be appearing in the game in its original form. With Hayter now confirming that he's back in the recording booth, though, it raises several questions. The most obvious reason for Hayter reprising this role could be to simply record new lines for Metal Gear Solid Delta that are being placed in the remake. Then again, Hayter could have just dropped our first hint of something else entirely that is happening with Metal Gear that Konami has yet to announce.

For now, Konami remains dodgy when it comes to the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but it is known that the game is in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Promotion of the remake has been ramping up in recent months, so perhaps we'll learn more about what Hayter is doing with the game before 2024 comes to a close.