The Metal Gear Solid Movie Will Stay True to Kojima’s Vision Says Director

There’s no Metal Gear Solid without Hideo Kojima. And luckily, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director who has been tipped to helm the big screen adaptation of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, agrees.

And this should come as no surprise, not only is the Kong: Skull Island director a big fan of video games and their unique storytelling possibilities, but he’s an admirer of Kojima and his work, so much so that he was recently at the creative’s new studio, Kojima Productions, to get an early look at Kojima’s first game since leaving Konami and Metal Gear Solid: Death Stranding. And of course, he had nothing but raving things to report from his visit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vogt-Roberts seems to fully understand how important it is to video game fans that he and his team nail Metal Gear Solid’s transition to the big-screen, probably well aware of how many times they have been burned in the past on other games-to-movies.

According to the director, he and his co-scriptwriter Derek Connelly have been workshopping and reworking the script for the movie since August of last year in order to make sure it isn’t only of high-quality, but to ensure it reflects Kojima’s work, his narrative tone, and his vision for the series.

“Let’s really think about whether we’re making the truest, most balls-to-the-wall Metal Gear version of this–the most Kojima version of this, and even if that means we make it for a little bit less money, let’s make the version of this that’s true to what it is, fully committed to what Kojima’s voice is,” said Vogt-Roberts while speaking to IGN.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director talks about video game movies, and why he thinks they have largely failed so far, as well as a ton of other topics, so be sure to check out the full interview (linked-above) if you want to hear more.

The Metal Gear Solid movie still doesn’t have any concrete details, but from the sound of things (the script was recently finished), we should be getting some in the near-ish future. Hopefully. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m not sure my anticipation levels can take much more.