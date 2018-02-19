This is Your Last Chance to Save 20% on Metal Gear Survive

This is your reminder to take advantage of your Amazon Prime member 20% off perk on pre-order games. Today, it’s do or die on Metal Gear Survive for the PS4 and Xbox One because the game launches tomorrow, February 20th. PlayStation 4 users can grab a copy with the discount right here. If you have an Xbox One, get yours here. If you have a Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked membership, your discount awaits right here.

Don’t worry PC gamers – you aren’t going to be left out of the discount fun completely. Metal Gear Survive is available to download on Green Man Gaming for 18% off. They’re also offering an additional 18% off PC games when you use the code WOOF18 at checkout. This might not work with the Metal Gear Survive pre-order, but it’s worth a shot. Either way, you can use it on one of the many, many games they offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Metal Gear Survive features:

Two ways to play – single player and co-op. These modes are linked via Base Camp, and character progress and gear carries between the two modes

Build and develop your Base Camp. This offers access to crafting weapons and gear, as well serves as a command center for planning missions in both single player and co-op modes

Gather resources, blueprints and raw materials for use in crafting. These can be gathered in single player mode by exploring the environment or won in successful co-op missions

Develop Base camp with new facilities to aid survival, including crop growing, animal rearing, and food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items

Manage resources, including essentials such as food and water, as well as raw materials used for weapons, defenses and expendables

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.