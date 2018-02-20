Metal Gear Survive’s Trophy List Has Been Revealed

Tomorrow, fans of the Metal Gear franchise will be able to try an odd little entry in the series with Metal Gear Survive, working alongside their fellow players as they clean house on unspeakable enemies.

And now, we’ve got an idea of what you’ll be working for, as the full Trophy list for the game has been revealed, with all the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum trophies listed below. Obviously, in order to earn the Platinum one, you’ll need to collect all the others – and you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list, courtesy of Konami:

Platinum

Hero

Earned all Trophies

Gold

Collector

You obtained all weapons and gear

Glory

You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission

Silver

Proficient

You raised all skills to their highest level

Common Struggle

You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission

Foodie

You ate all food

Survivalist

You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying

Surveyor

You explored the entirety of both maps

Comrades in Arms

You completed 50 Salvage Missions

Sacrifice

You defeated the Lord of Dust

Bronze

Marksman

You defeated 300 creatures using bows

Revival

You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time

Slicer

You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons

Ripper

You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons

Impaler

You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons

Crusher

You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons

Iron Wall

You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred

Responder

You defeated 300 creatures using Interceptor Units

Protector

You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units

Mission

You completed your first Order

Rod and Snake

During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death

Locksmith

You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly

Prosperity

Thirty crew members are among your ranks

Spit

You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill

Bad Meal

You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature

Exploration

Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission

Harvest

You did your first harvest

Dite

You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo

The EM Gun

You recovered “the Giant”

The Soldier

A soldier joined your ranks

The Nurse

A nurse joined your ranks

Defender

You successfully defended your outpost for the first time

Digger

You digged Iris Energy for the first time

The Boy

A boy joined your ranks

The Cop

A police officer joined your ranks

Progress

You finished digging Iris Energy

Expansion

Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2

Refuge

You arrived at the FOB

The Giant

You discovered “the Giant”

The Engineer

An engineer joined your ranks

Cook

You cooked your first meal

Rescue

You rescued the boy

Home

You made it home

Production

You crafted your first item

Construction

You constructed your first building

Education

You learned your first skill

Ability

Other classes were added

Cooperation

You played a Salvage Mission

Results

You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission

Suppression

You defeated all Boss Creatures

Hunt

You did your first hunt

Best Buddy

You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret

Metal Gear Survive arrives tomorrow for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.