Gaming

Metal Gear Survive’s Trophy List Has Been Revealed

Tomorrow, fans of the Metal Gear franchise will be able to try an odd little entry in the series […]

By

Tomorrow, fans of the Metal Gear franchise will be able to try an odd little entry in the series with Metal Gear Survive, working alongside their fellow players as they clean house on unspeakable enemies.

And now, we’ve got an idea of what you’ll be working for, as the full Trophy list for the game has been revealed, with all the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum trophies listed below. Obviously, in order to earn the Platinum one, you’ll need to collect all the others – and you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list, courtesy of Konami:

Platinum

  • Hero
    Earned all Trophies

Gold

  • Collector
    You obtained all weapons and gear
  • Glory
    You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission

Silver

  • Proficient
    You raised all skills to their highest level
  • Common Struggle
    You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission
  • Foodie
    You ate all food
  • Survivalist
    You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying
  • Surveyor
    You explored the entirety of both maps
  • Comrades in Arms
    You completed 50 Salvage Missions
  • Sacrifice
    You defeated the Lord of Dust

Bronze

  • Marksman
    You defeated 300 creatures using bows
  • Revival
    You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time
  • Slicer
    You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons
  • Ripper
    You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons
  • Impaler
    You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons
  • Crusher
    You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons
  • Iron Wall
    You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred
  • Responder
    You defeated 300 creatures using Interceptor Units
  • Protector
    You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units
  • Mission
    You completed your first Order
  • Rod and Snake
    During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death
  • Locksmith
    You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly
  • Prosperity
    Thirty crew members are among your ranks
  • Spit
    You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill
  • Bad Meal
    You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature
  • Exploration
    Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission
  • Harvest
    You did your first harvest
  • Dite
    You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo
  • The EM Gun
    You recovered “the Giant”
  • The Soldier
    A soldier joined your ranks
  • The Nurse
    A nurse joined your ranks
  • Defender
    You successfully defended your outpost for the first time
  • Digger
    You digged Iris Energy for the first time
  • The Boy
    A boy joined your ranks
  • The Cop
    A police officer joined your ranks
  • Progress
    You finished digging Iris Energy
  • Expansion
    Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2
  • Refuge
    You arrived at the FOB
  • The Giant
    You discovered “the Giant”
  • The Engineer
    An engineer joined your ranks
  • Cook
    You cooked your first meal
  • Rescue
    You rescued the boy
  • Home
    You made it home
  • Production
    You crafted your first item
  • Construction
    You constructed your first building
  • Education
    You learned your first skill
  • Ability
    Other classes were added
  • Cooperation
    You played a Salvage Mission
  • Results
    You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission
  • Suppression
    You defeated all Boss Creatures
  • Hunt
    You did your first hunt
  • Best Buddy
    You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret

Metal Gear Survive arrives tomorrow for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts