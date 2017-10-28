It appears that Metal Gear Survive will require an Internet connection in order to take part in the zombie-slaying, a move that’ll likely alienate even more Metal Gear players amid an already controversial launch.

The official game page for Metal Gear Survive is now up for gamers to peruse, but navigating to the “Products” section of the site where it’ll soon be available for preorder will lead you to a troubling detail about the game’s requirements. An asterisk beneath the potential number of players indicated that an Internet connection would be required to play the game with no mention of that restriction being exclusive to online play. A PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscription are also required for online play on the respective platforms.

Why the game plans to require Internet to simply play in the single-player mode remains to be seen, but it’s a decision that likely won’t sit well with some players. Requiring Internet to play a game isn’t something that’s exclusive to Metal Gear Survive or a new idea, but it’s a decision that often doesn’t go over well with those who want the freedom to play their games offline if the need arises.

Since Metal Gear Survive was first announced, those who have stuck with the series questioned the game’s direction as it moved away from espionage and shooting and leaned heavily into zombies and alternate realities. The enemies that you’ll encounter in Metal Gear Survive aren’t zombies by definition, but they’re simply the undead repackaged as mind-controlled, misshapen adversaries. Fortifying your structures and fending off waves of these creatures appears to make up the game’s core gameplay.

When big news for the game was teased that ended up being a confirmed release date that was leaked ahead of the initial reveal, players’ responses on Twitter indicated that their opinions hadn’t been changed much from the time the game was announced to the recent release date reveal. Plenty questioned why the game was being made, and even more hoped that the upcoming big news would be that the game would be canceled.

Metal Gear Survive is scheduled to release on Feb. 20, 2018.