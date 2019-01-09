‘Metro Exodus’ Gets Extremely Limited ‘Artyom Custom Edition,’ Giveaways Coming

Deep Silver is no stranger to creating limited edition packages for its games in the past. (Anyone remember their Saints Row IV Million Dollar bundle from years ago?) But we can assure you that the forthcoming Artyom Custom Edition for Metro Exodus will be mildly easier to come by. Maybe.

The publisher introduced this version of the game in a new video today, which you can see above. It’s definitely something collectors will want to take note of, as it features a number of items inspired by the forthcoming sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky and creative director/co-founder of developer 4A Games, Andrew “Prof” Prokhorov; and it comes with really cool hand-crafted items, including the following:

A fully-functional, hand-made Nixie Watch

A Gas Mask and Filter

A working Bullet Lighter made from a decommissioned shell

A hand-made steel Spartan dog tag to be engraved with the recipient’s name

A leather map case and map of the Aurora’s journey

A steel ammo crate to keep everything in

You can see all these items in the picture below. And, man, that watch is incredibly cool.

“We worked with the renowned craftsmen at DB Props, based in the world-famous Shepperton Studios to source and manufacture the ultimate collection for Metro fans,” said Huw Beynon, head of global brand management at Deep Silver. “Each item is either an authentic real-world object or has been hand-made to re-create 4A’s original designs. We knew we could never do Artyom’s signature Nixie watch justice with a replica; so we decided to make them for real.”

And now lies the real question- how can someone get their hands on one of these? Well, they’re not actually being sold. One of them has been given to the team at 4A Games; and the rest will be up for grabs through a number of promotional giveaways through the company’s social channels. More details about what’s bound to happen will be revealed on the official Metro website, so be sure to check there for more information. Good luck!

Even if you don’t win one of these editions, Metro: Exodus looks like it’s going to live up to the hype and beyond. We’ll see how it fares when it drops on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Are you excited for Metro Exodus? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!