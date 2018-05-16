Metro Exodus Delayed Until 2019

Metro Exodus made a big splash at last year’s E3, and many fans have been eager to get their hands on the shooter since its big reveal. Though the game looked absolutely stunning from everything we’ve seen thus far, it looks like we might have to wait a bit more to experience the survival experience ourselves.

The scale of Metro Exodus is huge, definitely their most ambitious project yet. Because of this, Deep Silver has announced that they need a little more time getting everything in tip-top shape. Until 2019, to be exact.

The studio recently released this statement: “The development of Metro Exodus is progressing well; we are all really excited by what we are seeing. We have been constantly reviewing the games progress to ensure that we deliver a product that gamers and fans of the Metro series want and deserve, as well as keeping an eye on announcements from our competitor products.

“We want everyone to be able to experience what is the most ambitious Metro game to date at its absolute best and therefore we have taken the decision to move the release date to Q1 2019.”

Though it is a shame to see it delayed, it’s for good reason. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather a delay than a rushed “finished” project that is rendered unplayable due to game breaking glitches. Deep Silver definitely has a big project on their hands, one that will require care and a constant attention to detail.

“We know that this will be disappointing news for fans that had hoped to play the game this year, but also know that you will appreciate the results that this additional development time and new release date will bring,” they continued.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to confirm that at E3 in June we will be revealing some brand new gameplay from a never before seen game environment for you to enjoy.”

E3 is just around the corner, we’re excited!

More about the game:

The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro.

They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created.

Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter. Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.