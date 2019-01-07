‘Metro Exodus’ Introducing Photo Mode, But Maybe Find a Safe Spot To Take Pictures First

While a nuclear-ravaged Russian country may not seem like the most ideal place to take pictures, the upcoming Metro Exodus is giving you the opportunity to do so anyway- and fans are sure to love it.

The long-awaited sequel will receive a Photo Mode at launch, allowing users to take their own special shots to share with others on social media. It’s a feature that’s been highly popular in other games as of late, including Sony’s own God of War as well as Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man.

Jon Block, executive producer for 4A Games on Metro, talked about adding the feature to the game in a press release, saying, “Photo Mode has been one of the most requested features from the Metro community. They’re relatively rare in first-person shooters, but the team have been determined to make it work and give Metro fans the opportunity to capture their own stories from the Russian wastelands.”

And the feature will be offered in all versions of the game, though the PC edition will make use of NVIDIA’s Ansel technology, in case there are those of you that dabble with that particular tool.

The developer didn’t detail if any filters or special features would be available, like the ones that Spider-Man utilize to resemble comic book panels. But hopefully we’ll learn more in the weeks ahead, as the game gets closer to release.

It sounds like a terrific feature, and 4A Games has been putting a lot of effort into this game with its most vivid surroundings to date, so it would be great to stop and take a picture every once in a while. Just, um, make sure it’s not in an area where Artyom can get gobbled up by a mutant, yeah? That’s not the kind of final selfie anyone wants to really see. “Wish you were here! Wait, nope, stay home.”

Metro Exodus is set to arrive on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A new trailer is expected to come out tomorrow, so we’ll check back in and let you know how it’s shaping up!

