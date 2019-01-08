‘Metro: Exodus’ Gets Stirring New Story Trailer, Xbox One X Bundle

Just a few hours after learning about the game’s innovative Photo Mode, Deep Silver has delivered a new trailer for Metro: Exodus that has us all kinds of stirred up when it comes to journeying back into post-apocalyptic Moscow. No, really, the game looks that good.

You can view this new trailer above, which gives you an idea of what to expect this time around as Artyom and his wife Anna battle their way across this land, dealing with mutants and treacherous humans alike.

“Narrated from the perspective of Anna, Artyom’s wife and the Spartan Order’s top sniper, the Metro Exodus Story Trailer explores the hostile world which awaits the crew of the Aurora as they flee the ruins of Moscow and embark on an expansive year-long journey into the unknown. Artyom always believed that there was life beyond the Metro stations of Moscow– Metro Exodus sees these hopes and dreams put to the ultimate test in the crucible of the Russian wastelands,” the publisher noted in a press release.

The music also sounds fantastic thus far, put together by series composer Alexey Omelchuk. And those graphics look really great.

But let’s say you want to get an Xbox One X so that the visuals are the best they can possibly be. No problem.

In conjunction with the game’s release next month, Microsoft has introduced a new exclusive bundle that will include an XB1X system, along with all three games in the Metro series, so you can experience the entire saga in one shot!

The bundle will arrive on February 15, priced at $499. It’ll come with a 1TB Xbox One X black console and controller, along with a one month trial subscription to both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. You’ll also get game downloads for both Metro: Exodus and Metro Redux, which includes both Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux.

While Microsoft missed the chance to include a specially designed system and controller to match the themes of Metro, this is still a great way to get introduced to the series if you haven’t played it yet.

Metro: Exodus releases on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

