‘Metro Exodus’ New Update Adds More Photo Mode Options, Overall Improvements

Metro Exodus is out now and the overall impressions of the latest Deep Silver game have been wildly positive despite the controversy over it becoming an Epic Games exclusive close to launch. While many are enjoying the latest choice-driven horror adventure, the studio has deployed a new update that adds overall improvements, PC-specific tweaks, and glorious new photo mode filters.

As for what’s live Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through Epic Games:

Added more filters for Photo Mode

General bug fixes

General performance optimisations

General balance improvements

General polish improvements

Improved VO and subtitles timing in all languages

That being said, there were a few platform-specific tweaks such as consoles saw improved memory optimization, better blur effects, and improved acceleration on thumbsticks. Xbox One players saw an added Dolby Atmos support for the X, as well as custom Xbox Adaptive Controller support and better UI changes.

As far as PC goes:

Tuned HDR saturation

RTX Improvements / Bug Fixing

Added DLSS Support

Additional HUD removal options (coming soon to console) when playing in Ranger Mode

Added Motion Blur options (coming soon to console)

There were a few misc. fixes as well that made changes from the press review copy too, for anyone that got their hands on the title early:

Fixed Locking of player input after scene of rescuing Yermak

Removed v-sync option from benchmark launcher

Tuning and fixes for Atmos audio system

Fixed memory corruption in DX12

Fixed crash on launching game on old AMD CPUs

Fixed crash after changing of resolution and Shading Rate to 4k/4x on Video cards with 2Gb and less

Fixed blurred UI when DLSS is enabled

Fixed visual artifacts for RTX high mode

Fixed input lock in when patching gas mask during combat

Fixed forcing to V-Sync on after alt-tabbing the game running at maximal available resolution for the monitor

Fixed crash when pressing ALT + Tab during start videos

Fixed forcing of V-SYNC mode if the game resolution is different than the desktop

DLSS can be applied in the Benchmark

Tuned DLSS sharpness to improve image quality

Updated learned data for DLSS to improve image quality with DLSS on

Metro Exodus is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review right here.

