Metro Exodus Now Available to Pre-Load on Xbox One

Deep Silver’s Metro Exodus once again made a grand appearance during E3 2018, and the latest trailer just makes us want this survival horror game even more. Luckily, fans that are super excited for the upcoming title can no only pre-order it now – but also pre-load. At least if you have an Xbox One.

For those that choose to pre-order Metro Exodus for Xbox One, the game also comes with a remastered version of the title that started it all: Metro 2033 Redux. There are currently two versions that can be pre-purchased: the regular and the Gold. The Gold Edition comes with the expansion pass, so for those that know they are going to be in the survival experience for the long-haul, it’s a pretty sweet deal.

The upcoming adventure will house danger, intrigue, and a vital journey of survival. Just don’t expect an open world. In a recent interview with our friends over at GamingBolt, Deep Silver’s Huq Beynon opened up about why they decided against an open-world setting while also revealing the good news that there aren’t any boring fetch quests.

“I think first and foremost we are creating a Metro game, and we spent a long time trying to get the formula right,” Beynon told the site. “It still feels like a Metro game. Metro fans expect that really strong story. And I think sometimes open world games can struggle to keep that sense of player urgency, and player narrative, if they’re constantly distracted with side quests and missions. So we tried to find this hybrid that worked for Metro, that works for us. There’s still a golden threat, critical path, and story threat to keep driving you forward.”

But don’t worry, they know what fans want and that sense of adventure – that hustle to get in the game – it will all still be very much present. They just didn’t want to get bogged down with “chore like” missions. Which, that’s fair!

Excited for the new adventure? Metro Exodus launches on February 22nd of next year. For more about the game itself: