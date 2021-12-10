Metroid Dread Fans are Celebrating Tonight’s Game Awards Win

During The Game Awards 2021, Metroid Dread took home the best Action Adventure game of the year. Immediately following the announcement, fans of the Nintendo Switch game took to social media to share their happiness about the result! MercurySteam’s latest is the first wholly-original 2D Metroid game in 19 years, so fans are hoping that the win might lead to greater interest in the series. That might also mean less of a wait for the next Metroid game, but that could also depend on the game’s financial performance!

For those that haven’t played the game yet, Metroid Dread takes the classic 2D gameplay that the series has been known for since 1986, but incorporates a number of new elements. Most notably, the game adds a bit of survival horror, as Samus is forced to contend with the new EMMI opponents. The game received strong critical reception, receiving a five out of five score from ComicBook.com. Readers can check out that review right here.

A lot of Metroid fans are happy about the win!

It’s good to see deserving games rewarded.

Fans are happy for MercurySteam.

The win might even convince some gamers to try it!

Nintendo really shocked fans with the game.

Dread has found a passionate fanbase!

That’s all some fans wanted out of the show.

It’s been a good night.