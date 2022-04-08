Metroid Dread Update Adds Three New Modes, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 2.1.0. This one is sure to be an exciting one for fans of the game, as it adds three new modes: Boss Rush, Survival Rush, and Dread Rush. All three modes are variations on the same theme, allowing players to take on the games various bosses, but under specific circumstances. For those looking for something new to do in the game, these should add an extra layer of challenge! Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 2.1.0 (Released April 7, 2022)

New Modes Added

Three different boss rush modes have been added to the game. Pressthe R Button on the “Samus Files” screen to move to the Boss Rushselection screen.

Boss Rush

A mode where players fight 12 continuous boss battles, and aim for the best time.

Any damage received is carried-over into the next fight. Weapons are fully-restored between battles.

If Samus is defeated, players may select “Retry” to continueplaying from the start of the battle they lost. There is, however, atime penalty for being defeated.

Bosses fought in Boss Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting “Practice”.

*Unlocked by clearing the main game a single time. (In the eventthat a player has completed the game before the update was released,they will be able to play Boss Rush immediately after updating).

Survival Rush

A mode where players see how many bosses they can defeat inside of the 5 minute time limit.

Any damage received, or weapons spent are carried-over into thenext battle. Even if time remains on the clock, Samus being defeatedwill result in a game over.

Defeating a boss will add a fixed amount of time to the countdownclock. Defeat a boss without receiving any damage to receive an evenbigger time bonus.

*Survival Rush is unlocked by completing either Boss Rush or Dread Rush.

Dread Rush

The basic rules are the same as in Boss Rush, but if Samus is hit by a boss, her energy drops to zero and she is defeated.

Bosses fought in Dread Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting “Practice”.

*Unlocked by clearing the main game using Dread Mode. (In the eventthat a player has completed Dread Mode before the update was released,they will be able to play Dread Rush immediately after updating).

General Fixes

Fixed an error where the Game Over screen would not displayproperly when Samus takes damage and is defeated immediately afterdestroying a central unit.

As with the game’s previous content update, these new modes are available for free. At this time, it’s unclear if developer MercurySteam plans on adding anything else to the game, but it certainly seems possible, given the strong sales Metroid Dread has seen since launching last year. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Metroid Dread is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.



