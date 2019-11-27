Three Metroid Games Are Reportedly in Development at Nintendo

According to a well-known group of leakers that go by “LeakyPanda,” Nintendo has more Metroid projects in development than just Metroid Prime 4. More specifically, Nintendo allegedly has two other Metroid projects in the works: a re-release of Metroid Prime Trilogy HD and a remake of Super Metroid that will mimic Samus Returns in terms of scope and style. Of course, the former is something that’s been rumored for awhile and has been brought up by multiple reputable sources, however, this is our first time hearing about a remake of Super Metroid, a game seemingly not in need of a remake, but would probably sell well nonetheless.

“Nintendo is planning two new Metroid titles that will release in the next two fiscal years respectively,” writes LeakyPanda on Twitter. “One is a re-release of Metroid Prime Trilogy HD, the second one is a Super Metroid Remake that mimics Samus Returns in style and scope.”

Of course, like any leak, these should be taken with a big ol’ grain of salt. For one, even if the information here is correct, it’s also subject to change over time. But two, because LeakyPanda has gotten things wrong in the past. They’ve gotten plenty right as well, but like most leakers, the group have gotten things wrong on occasion. That said, presumably the former game will come before the latter. So, if you’re looking forward to the remake of Super Metroid, I wouldn’t expect it for awhile.

It’s also worth pointing out the leak makes no mention of Nintendo Switch, but obviously these would be coming to the Nintendo Switch unless Nintendo releases new hardware by then, which it might, but most likely it would be a more powerful Switch rather than a brand new concept and piece of hardware.

