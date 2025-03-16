Metroid Prime 4’s “True Unveiling” Teased for Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

The status of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Nintendo right now. The game is slated to be released in 2025, but we know very little else at this time. There has been a lot of speculation that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and it seems that might very well be the case. In a post on X/Twitter, podcaster Reece “KiwiTalkz” Reilly indicated that a “true unveiling” for the game will be coming in the month of April, which is when a Nintendo Direct focused on Nintendo Switch 2 will take place.

“In less than a month in the Switch 2 direct you’ll see that Nintendo & Retro were keeping their cards close to their chest with Metroid Prime 4 for this exact moment. The true unveiling will blow everything else in the direct out of the water,” Reilly wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

metroid prime 4: beyond hasn’t been seen since a nintendo direct last year

In the remaining weeks leading up to the Switch 2 Direct, we’re guaranteed to see a lot of speculation, rumors, and possibly even legitimate leaks. Readers are going to want to take anything we see with a grain of salt. However, it’s worth noting that Reilly has a lot of connections with people that have worked at Retro Studios over the years; the podcaster has spoken to several former team members on a range of topics related to the series. It’s entirely possible Reilly has some insider knowledge about Metroid Prime 4 as a result. In a follow-up post, Reilly said he’s “90% certain” the game will appear in next month’s Nintendo Direct, but also noted that the company is “tweaking directs right down to the last minute,” so things could change.

If Metroid Prime 4 really is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, there’s still a very good chance that the game will be a cross-gen release, meaning that it will still be made available on the current Switch hardware. This would not be unprecedented, as we’ve seen this type of thing multiple times from Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was first revealed as a GameCube game, and ended up being released as a Wii launch game. The exact same thing happened with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was first announced for Wii U, and then became the major launch game for Nintendo Switch. In both those cases, Nintendo still made sure the game was made available on the previous console.

If Metroid Prime 4 really is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, it will be interesting to see how the game takes advantage of the upgraded graphics and processing power of the system. It’s been a very long time since the game’s development was rebooted under Retro Studios, and even longer since the game was first announced. Hopefully the wait will have been worth it, and it really will be everything Reilly claims. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will take place on April 2nd, so we should get our answers soon.

