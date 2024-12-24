Nintendo Switch Holiday Sale Discounts Animal Crossing, Mario, Zelda, and More

The holidays are a time where a lot of people get new video game consoles, or gift cards to redeem for digital titles. If you’re a newcomer to Nintendo Switch, or just someone with some eShop credit to spend, the Hits for the Holidays sale has marked down several major titles for the platform. The deal includes several Nintendo first-party titles, including some that have been available on the system for a long time. However, it also includes a number of titles that were only made available over the last few months, including Yakuza Kiwami, LEGO Horizon Adventures, and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. Some highlights can be found below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons– $41.99 (normally $59.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD– $41.99 (normally $59.99)

LEGO Horizon Adventures– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics– $39.99 (normally $49.99)

Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition- $44.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario Odyssey– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Tetris Forever– $27.99 (normally $34.99)

WarioWare: Move It!– $34.99 (normally $49.99)

Yakuza Kiwami– $14.99 (normally $19.99)

Nintendo’s first-party games are the big highlight, and for those just getting a Nintendo Switch as a present this year, some of the system’s best games can be found for slightly cheaper than normal. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was already a pretty great deal at its normal price, as it’s basically two totally different games in one package; for anyone looking for a lot of Mario content at a cheaper price point, it’s an easy recommendation. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also a must-have for new system owners, and it’s pretty rare to find the game for much cheaper than $41.99. The game’s DLC has also seen a price drop to $17.99, from its usual $24.99.

During its time on the market, Switch has built up a massive library of games. It’s easy for a lot of titles to get lost as a result, but sales like this one are a nice way to highlight games that might have slid under the radar. This sale is largely focused on big games, instead of smaller titles, but with so many games released each year, it’s easy to miss some, or just forget about them altogether. Tetris Forever is a perfect example; while several versions of Tetris are playable on Nintendo Switch, the recent compilation has gotten a lot of praise from players for showing the evolution of the puzzle game over the decades. Of course, Sonic x Shadow Generations is also a great option for those that just saw the latest Sonic movie.

As this is a holiday sale, these discounts will only be available for a limited time. The sale will come to a close on January 5th at 11:59 p.m. PT, so anyone hoping to take advantage of these discounts will want to do so quickly!

