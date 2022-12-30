Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider

We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.

With that said, hope may be on the horizon. A mod for the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit by the name of Spheromancer made a post that noted a number of major Nintendo games were teased or correctly leaked by another user named Fun_Way_6592, suggesting they do have a legitimate source. The mod even noted that Fun_Way teased the title for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its reveal and now, Fun_Way DMed the mod asking if they think "everyone is primed and ready?" With that, it seems like an obvious tease for something related to Metroid Prime. It's unclear when this news is coming, but it does seem like it will happen soon. As of right now, we have no idea when it will be, but perhaps there's a new Nintendo Direct at the start of 2023 that will let fans know what to expect in the new year.

Of course, the question remains of what this is even teasing specifically. Is it news about Metroid Prime 4 or is it the long-rumored remastered trilogy for Nintendo Switch? We'll just have to wait and see, but if the trilogy is real, it seems likely that would come first to serve as a marketing tool for Metroid Prime 4. However, it's also entirely possible we hear about both games at the same time.

