Metroid Samus Returns Developer Celebrates 4th Anniversary Of Nintendo Release

Metroid: Samus Returns is 4 now and MercurySteam was in the mood to celebrate. On Twitter, the development team put out a post and fans are flocking to it. When Nintendo announced the project, a lot of Metroid fans were just happy to have a new game. Despite releasing on the 3DS in the waning days of the console. People who loved this series showed up for the game. Now, with Metroid Dread on the horizon, a lot of the community is just thankful that MercurySteam did such a good job with the precursor. The Switch will be getting its first installment in the franchise in under a month and people are excited to see how the title will do. Metroid has not historically been a huge seller for Nintendo. But, the Switch has been so dominant that there are a lot of hopes riding on Dread. Every single first-party release from their stable has at least matched their previous highs during this generation. There’s no reason to believe that Metroid will be any different in this regard. Check out the post for yourself down below:

In a previous conversation, MercurySteam’s lead on Samus Returns spoke with GamesIndustry International. Eric Alvarez was glowing when speaking about their relationship with Nintendo.”We are the only studio, ever, to have made a Castlevania and also a Metroid. And there is not going to be another one, I can tell you that,” he explained.

“It is an incredible achievement for a Spanish studio. Nintendo is a one-of-a-kind publisher that make one-of-a-kind games. They’re special. They are unique. They care about games. I am not exaggerating when I tell you that after two years, 80 or 90% of all the conversations we’ve had were about stuff that gamers care about,” the project head continued. “Only the remaining 10 or 20% were about business or usual publishing stuff. That ratio is unique to Nintendo. When you deal with them at a close distance, you understand why they are who they are. I’m not going to lie to you; they are extremely demanding. They require the very best constantly, all the time, and beyond. But it’s been a great experience.”

He added, “We’ve worked in the past with other publishers, with Codemasters, with Konami, and they were very different experiences. We had a great experience with Konami, but Nintendo is another thing. There are many, many Nintendo fans who don’t like any other games except for their games. Now I fully understand why that is.”

Did you love Samus Returns? Let us know down in the comments!

