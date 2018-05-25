Miami Street, A New F2P Racer From Microsoft Announced

Developer Electric Square has announced a free-to-play racer dubbed Miami Street, which is being made in collaboration with Microsoft Studios for all Windows 10 PC devices.
News of the new game doesn’t come via Microsoft, but via the developer itself, who took to the official Miami Street Facebook page to unveil the game.
Since its announcement, an official listing of the game has surfaced, revealing details and a handful of screenshots of the title. The following product description is provided:
You’re invited to the world’s hottest street racing scene to win the car collection of your dreams! Enter an event, pick your lineup of cars, and choose who to challenge as you race your way to victory. Every race is a chance to win a performance icon from an ever-growing lineup of incredible cars. Miami Street is purpose-built to be played anytime, anywhere, and to delight anyone who loves cars.
A STREET RACING SPECTACLE Show up the competition in fast paced, one-on-one races through twisting neon city streets.
WIN YOUR DREAM GARAGE Backed by an ever-growing library of performance icons, there are always new ways to strengthen your collection.
AN EVER-CHANGING TOURNAMENT FOR EVERYONE With new content released regularly the action is always fresh. It’s a tournament for car lovers to enjoy anytime, anywhere!
Not long after the Internet discovered the listing, gameplay footage of the game leaked out. You can check it out for yourself here.
Miami Street is in development for PC, with no word of an Xbox One release. The game is already available in limited regions, which according to the developer, is being used for testing and player feedback. It’s unclear what regions specifically it is available in, and when a full release will come.
Here’s an official “features” list of the game, if you want to know more about it.
Simply Powerful: Control strikingly realistic car physics through easy pick-up-and-play controls, where timing your gas, brake, and boost are the keys to victory.
One on One Racing: Quick, point to point races through a beautiful cityscape puts the focus on you vs. your opponent.
Dynamic Action Cameras: Every race looks like the car chase finale from your favorite summer blockbuster, as stylish cameras catch the drama unfolding between you and your rival.
Looks Incredible Wherever You Play: Built from the ground up to look and play fantastic on any Windows 10 device, this race will thrill anyone, anywhere.
Ever-growing Roster of Cars: Featuring the best performance icons from street and showroom, Miami Street’s car list is constantly growing.
Upgrade Your Rides: Maximize the power of your lineup to take on more challenging and more lucrative events as you rise to the top of the tournament.
Release Hidden Potential: Take on unique challenges by assembling the right lineup of cars. The combinations are endless; it’s up to you to find your winning formula.
A Campaign Without Limits: With new content always being released, Miami Street will feature new events, new narrative, and new prizes to earn on a regular basis.
Multiple Paths to Victory: The Miami Street event structure is built around choice. The harder the path you choose the more you earn, but you must make it to the end to claim your winnings!
Always Time to Play: Enjoy a quick race in less than a minute, or immerse yourself in a series of races for hours. Miami Street is an experience built from the ground up to fit with your schedule.