Michael Pachter’s E3 Predictions Include Project Scorpio Price, And The Return Of Metroid

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is bound to be full of surprises when the big show happens next week, including some new projects that will keep us happy as the 2017-2018 gaming season rolls around. But that hasn't stopped Wedbush Securities gaming and electronics analyst Michael Pachter from making a few predictions before the big show happens.

Pachter revealed his big predictions during the latest episode of his show Pachter Factor, which you can find above. In it, he points out several things that will likely happen during the show, including a price point for Microsoft's Project Scorpio hardware, as well as the possibility of seeing a favorite Nintendo franchise make a return.

Now, keep in mind these are predictions, and not true by any means. But Pachter has made accurate predictions in the past, so who knows.

First up, he made note that the Project Scorpio needs to be reasonably priced – and Microsoft knows this. The last thing the company needs is a repeat of the E3 2005 fiasco where Sony priced the PlayStation 3 at an "affordable" $600. Instead, he believes that the Scorpio will be priced at $399.

In addition, he noted that the PlayStation 4 Slim will see a price drop to $199, while the PlayStation 4 Pro may very well go down to $249. However, he did note that this wasn't permanent, and will likely only be for a limited time. (The PS4 Slim Gold edition was recently announced, going for a price of $249.)

He also made note that Nintendo will have a first-party game announced for 2018, and he believes it will be related to the Metroid franchise. He said that we might also see some sort of announcement revolving around Kirby and/or Yoshi as well.

As far as what won't happen at the event, Pachter believes that there will be no new Western third-party announcements for the Nintendo Switch, unless they're ports from previous systems.

He also noted that Rockstar will be "a mess" and, aside from some Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay, we probably won't see anything new from them.

Finally, nothing new will be revealed from the camp at Take-Two, aside from WWE 2K18, NBA 2K18 and the possibility of Borderlands 3 for a summer 2018 release.

Check out the episode above, and keep those fingers crossed on Borderlands and Metroid.