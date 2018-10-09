Rumor: Microsoft to Acquire ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Developer Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment gave us some incredible RPG experience such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Pillars of Eternity, and Fallout: New Vegas. Last year the studio mentioned that they wouldn’t be opposed to an acquisition if the fit was natural and now it looks like Microsoft might just have fit that bill!

According to a recent report from Kotaku, Microsoft is in the final stages of acquiring Obsidian Entertainment and that the negotiotiations are “90% complete.” Another added, according to the site, that it wasn’t a matter of when, “but if.”

Both Obsidian and Microsoft are refusing to comment on the report, citing the usual “refusing to comment on speculation” line, but it is an interesting time given that the team is hard at work on a new RPG with Private Division as the publisher.

“While it is our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation, we look forward to publishing the upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, and remain confident in the team there to deliver an outstanding game,” said a representative for Private Division to Kotaku.

Obsidian had previously mentioned that they weren’t ready for Fallout: New Vegas to be their last game in the Fallout-verse. With Bethesda’s primary focus being on Fallout 76, a spin-off, it would be a good time for Obsidian to step back in with their single-player flair.



For those who played New Vegas, it probably didn’t seem like a bunch of random components thrown together in different areas, but that’s because some of the elements that they had planned did make it into each version of the game. But while they were able to incorporate some of their initial plans into the creation of New Vegas, Obsidian’s Scott Everts has mentioned previously that there is so much left to be done – enough to perhaps even make a completely new game.



“We had a lot of plans early on,” he mentioned earlier this year. “Like, ‘Here’s where the water is stored, here’s where the farms are, here’s where the government is centralised.’ We had it all planned out – it wasn’t just a bunch of random stuff.”

One thing is for sure – if this acquisition does see fruition, it will be interesting to see how it plays out with the Xbox brand under new leadership. It’s no secret that the two brands haven’t had the smoothest working relationship, especially when looking back at Stormlands, but Xboss Phil Spencer has been doing amazing work bringing the console back into the hands of gamers making this a fresh start for all parties involved.