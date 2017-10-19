Microsoft Exec Confused By Idea That Xbox One Doesn’t Have Enough Exclusives

Microsoft looks to have a pretty rough Christmas ahead. Sure, it’s got its new hardware, the Xbox One X, set to hit the market next month, and it has some great games with Forza Motorsport 7 and Cuphead, as well as the third-party games coming to the system.

But it’s seen some share of turmoil over the past few months. Crackdown 3, its big holiday release, got delayed into next year; and Scalebound, its epic team-up with Platinum Games, was cancelled out of nowhere. That left the company down two big exclusives, leaving fans wondering if it had enough to continue the success of Xbox.

That said, Microsoft‘s VP of Global Games Publishing, Shannon Loftis, recently spoke to Game Informer about the system’s lack of exclusives, which she addressed as a “rumor” at best.

She noted, “In terms of exclusives, I’ve heard that rumor and I’m a little bit confused because we have a really good line-up this holiday.” She noted the above titles, as well as the upcoming Super Lucky’s Tale, as well as the Xbox One port of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which is being financed in conjunction with Microsoft.

She also noted that over 100 games will be ready to go with the Xbox One X, but some people may struggle in finding the right 4K TV with it. It “can be quite expensive to buy (a 4K) television. The prices have come down amazingly, but it still is a major investment. I haven’t convinced my own husband yet to let me buy one.”

But then the question of Scalebound’s cancellation came up, to which she noted, “We ask ourselves: is this the right game? Is it the right experience? Is it the right time? And unless we can answer yes to all three, we won’t continue on a development cycle.” That said, she didn’t note if Scalebound specifically didn’t answer those three questions.

You can read the interview here, which provides a little insight into Xbox’s future. But, yeah, this holiday season is definitely going to be interesting.

The Xbox One X drops on November 7th. 4K gamers definitely won’t want to miss it.