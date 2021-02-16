Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases World Update 3, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Microsoft Flight Simulator is giving its aviators an even better look at the world around them this week with the release of World Update 3 that’s now available. The game’s latest update is centered around the region of the United Kingdom and Ireland and includes some new airports, architectural elements to explore, and a couple of new activities for players to embark on. The United Kingdom and Ireland content is free for everyone, but you had to download the bundle first before you can access it as opposed to the game itself adding new content automatically.

The trailer below gives Microsoft Flight Simulator owners a preview of what’s to come in the game’s latest update. From cities to architectural wonders to everything between, there’s apparently plenty to check out in the latest update.

“Take flight into a region rich with tradition, culture and heritage -- not to mention a fair share of myth and legend,” a preview of the content read. “From seats of royalty to centers of finance, bustling metropolitan hubs to sprawling farmsteads and cliffside villages, the splendor of the United Kingdom and Ireland is on full display with dramatic upgrades and visual enhancements.”

While there are new sights to see, the update also changed various parts of the game ranging form performance to the content you see in the trailer above. Below you’ll find the full patch notes for World Update 3 complete with a list of some of the newest, most notable points of interest to visit.

Performance and Stability

Fixed various crashes across the title

Fixed a specific crash while using Little Navmap in Bush trip activities

World

Several terrain spikes have been fixed, including incorrect cases of water elevation issues

Water masks have been updated across various locations in the world

Reduced the frequency of water artifacts appearing on cliffs

Noise issue affecting clouds has been fixed

VR

The ‘Activate/Deactivate VR’ button is now always displayed in the main menu (bottom left corner of the screen) when a VR headset is plugged in. If no controls are displayed on this button, then it means that no controls are bound to this action.

When the toolbar is opened, it does not block interactions anymore with other menus displayed in front of it.

The cursor doesn’t jump anymore when moving across the Options menu in the cockpit.

Gray boxes don’t appear anymore when using the ‘Travel to’ feature in VR.

After leaving VR mode, the sim window is no longer forced on top and the player can drag and drop any other window over it.

Planes

Fixed induced speed calculation bug with bi propeller engines

Fixed the plane crash detection when landing on iced water with crash detection ‘ON’

Fixed swapped screens in DA62 TestPilot version

Fixed VS Knob Turn not working on the Airbus A320Neo

Improved flaps system of aircraft: Aircraft creators can now move the wing surface’s position and camber with each flap system at each flap level

Improved ground effect wing to ground interaction system to avoid pitch dip at rotation on some aircraft

Navigation

Latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available

Input

CH ECLIPSE YOKE default preset have been added

Fixed Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant ENG 1+2 don’t start engines

SDK / Dev Mode

Dev Mode New version of the console is now available Fixed an issue related to UTF8 encoding in the BGL compiler

Scenery Editor New feature to group, rename, re-order, hide and lock items in the scene list Fixed freeze during saving New airport light system Add a button in airport properties to generate taxiway signs Improve heightmap edition Don’t lock runway profile extremity Fix taxiway sign size (wasn’t correctly serialized in BGL)

Aircraft Editor: Fixed an issue with the saving of “static_thrust” Added a new button in the Camera section of the aircraft editor to teleport the current developer camera to the position, rotation and zoom of the selected one. Creation of a new tool to edit only a camera file (cameras.cfg) : it matches with the camera section of the aircraft editor

WASM: Security vulnerabilities in the WASI layer have been reported and fixed Fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI+ layer Reworked MouseAircraft left gauge to provide clearer information

SimConnect: Fixed flight load/save (SimConnect_FlightLoad / SimConnect_FlightSave)



Points of Interest