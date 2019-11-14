Microsoft’s Most Limited-Edition Xbox Controller Ever Launches Today

Microsoft has partnered with DPM studio – “the camouflage division of Hardy Blechman’s London based streetwear label, maharishi” – to develop an exclusive, limited-edition Xbox One wireless controller in honor of the Xbox X019 event in London, which kicked off today, November 14th. In fact, the controller will be the rarest that Microsoft has ever produced with only 1000 units. If you’re a collector, here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one…

The DPM X019 Exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller will be available right here in the U.S. for $99.99 starting today, November 14th, at 2pm PST / 5pm EST. It will sell out in the blink of an eye, so your odds of getting one are slim. However,you’ll definitely be able to find them here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium (listings were already live at the time of writing). Microsoft describes the design thusly:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Designed in collaboration with DPM Studio, this controller features the Aquabrush print – a custom camouflage that was made exclusively for X019. Aquabrush is inspired by the traditional 1950’s lizard-brushstroke camouflage and the River Thames in London. The design brings together the origins of artistry in camouflage design and the celebration of the rich culture of the U.K., subtly integrating iconic landmarks in London and a section of the River Thames with the hallmark maharishi dragon.”

Note that Microsoft has also partnered with Meta Threads and PinUSA to bring the X019 Aquabrush camouflage print to a line of apparel that includes shirts, a bomber jacket, and the Xbox Sphere Pin. Those items will be available to order here starting at the same time as the controller launch. These items will be a little easier to get of course, so go after that controller first.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.