Microsoft Introduces ‘Minecraft’ Collections, Two Controller Bundle

Considering that Minecraft is still selling well into the millions after all these years in release, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Microsoft is giving it a great deal of focus on the Xbox One front. It’s even changing its usual format on console releases to make folks feel right at home with the game.

Over on the Xbox Wire page, the company has announced that it’s producing two special Minecraft collections, built for both newcomers and fans that want to get the full experience — if they don’t have it already.

Here’s a description of the two packages being offered, which should be available very soon:

Minecraft Starter Collection ($29.99) – Kick off your Minecraft adventures with 700 Minecoins, which you can use to get new content from the game´s marketplace, and an amazing selection of mashups, texture packs, skins packs and other content, all with the base game. The perfect package for those wanting to dabble in the world of Minecraft for the first time or just your first time experiencing it on Xbox.

Minecraft Master Collection ($49.99) – For those looking for an even more content-packed experienced, we’ve put together the Minecraft Master Collection, which includes all of the amazing content included in the Minecraft Starter Collection, 1,000 Minecoins, and,for the first time, we’ve included content created by Minecraft Marketplace partners in an official game collection. Choose from experiences like the Winter Mini-Games Festival by Noxcrew, Relics of the Privateers by Imagiverse, PureBDcraft Texture Pack by BDcraft, and more!

On top of that, Microsoft re-confirmed the news that it was releasing a special bundle to get more two-player action going with Xbox fans, in the form of an Xbox One S two-controller bundle. This white system comes with a white Xbox One S 1TB console, along with two white controllers right out of the box. Sadly, it doesn’t look like it includes any games, but getting access to the company’s Game Pass should make up for that, with hundreds of titles available for play.

The bundle and the games should be available at Microsoft Stores shortly, along with other retailers soon.

Minecraft is available now for a number of platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and more.