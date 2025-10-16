Microsoft Hypes Up Next-Gen Xbox After Rumors of Series X|S Being the End

Xbox’s president, Sarah Bond, appeared on Good Morning America to showcase the Xbox ROG Ally, the company’s entry into the handheld market and a competitor to the Nintendo Switch 2. Bond and Carl Ledbetter, Partner Head of Design, showed Becky Worley around the Xbox hardware labs, and during this trip, new information came to light about the future of Xbox’s consoles. Nothing specific was revealed about the potential next Xbox console, but fans received confirmation that plans for the console are currently in place.

During the tour, Sarah Bond made a comment to Worley about the purpose of Microsoft Building 87, revealing it was where Xbox consoles were being developed. The top secret location is not only where the Xbox Ally was created, but where the future of Xbox lies. Sadly, Bond’s comment did not share what plans Microsoft has for the next Xbox.

“This is where the team is actually designing, prototyping, and testing for the next generation of Xbox.”

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the next generation of Xbox. Microsoft has been quiet on it, though there have been numerous leaks and rumors. Some of these suggest Microsoft’s next console will be more powerful than Sony’s PlayStation 6, while other rumors have stated that there will be no new Xbox console at all.

Right now, Microsoft and the Xbox brand find themselves in a precarious position. Xbox has increased the cost of Game Pass and the Xbox consoles, alienating fans. This insult only hurts more when the value of Xbox’s subscription service remains the same, giving no justification for the price increase.

Sarah Bond and Carl Ledbetter showed Good Morning America around the Xbox hardware labs to promote the Xbox Ally.



Some stores have reportedly pulled Xbox consoles from their shelves in response, likely seeing less demand compared to other platforms. Other companies, such as Sony and Nintendo, have raised prices in response to tariffs as well, but Microsoft seems to have taken the most aggressive action. Combined with the recent layoffs and studio closures, fans are not happy with Xbox and its parent company.

There is always excitement about the next generation of consoles. Not only does it mean more advanced technology, but new features as well. The ability to put consoles to sleep and pick up right where you stopped playing was a major milestone for this generation of games. Speaking of games, next-gen games, such as The Witcher 4 or Physint, are another major cause for excitement. The new technology allows for improved graphics and mechanics. As technology continues to grow, the line between real life and video games gets thinner and thinner, and this next generation has a promising future.

