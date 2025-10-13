Next-Gen Xbox Expected to Be More Powerful Than PS6

The next Xbox will reportedly be more expensive than the PS6, but there will likely be a big trade off as a result. Despite the fact that it feels like this console generation has really only just begun to get going, thanks to a weird start because of COVID and people hanging on to last-gen hardware, we’re already talking about what comes next. Before you know it, there will be a new generation of consoles. Xbox has already teased its next console and PlayStation also recently teased what’s on the horizon, but none of us are quite sure what the next generation will look like.

Consoles have already reached an impressive level of fidelity that allows for life-like graphics and impressive worlds. Refining things like performance will likely be a priority for the next Xbox and PS6. Either way, finding the balance between something that can still push the power of these machines and something that is still affordable will be key in the next generation. However, many have suspected that Xbox is going to go in a much different direction from PlayStation. Instead of just another regular ol’ console, it may be more of a hybrid with a PC. This would give Xbox the ability to run Steam and other PC storefronts, offering more access and customization with its next console.

Next Xbox Will Likely Be More Powerful than PS6

A new report from Moore’s Law Is Dead seems to give some credibility to this theory as well. According to the report, the AMD Magnus APU will be the new processor for the next Xbox and it’ll be the largest APU used in a gaming console ever. He noted that this will give it more power over the PS6, but also likely lead to it being more expensive.

Additionally, he speculated that this power would lead to it catering more to the PC audience, noting that the PS6 could do 4K 120FPS in games, but the new Xbox could do something more like 4K 144FPS, which would be most prevalent for someone gaming on a monitor over a big TV.

“It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid,” he said.

If that’s the case, could the next Xbox be over $1,000? Moore’s Law Is Dead seems to think so. He noted that it will be on the cheaper side for a gaming PC, but a premium console that could compete with OEMs that offer overpriced pre-built PCs. Xbox would offer something powerful that’s mass-produced and aims to offer a console that tries to butt into the PC market. There were rumors that Xbox is backing out of the console game, but this report debunks that claim, in addition to recent Microsoft comments.

