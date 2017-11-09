Gaming

Microsoft Reintroduces Shocktober Promotion, Discounts On Xbox One And Xbox 360 Horror Games

Halloween is definitely a time for tricks and treats, and Microsoft is well aware of this, so it’s offering up a bunch of the latter (and none of the former) with its returning Shocktober discounts!

From now through October 31st at 7:00 PM EDT, you’ll be able to get some big savings on all sorts of monster-filled games, including Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Doom and a handful of others. And it’s a great way to get multiple deals on the games you might have missed, including smaller favorites like Killing Floor 2 and Dead By Daylight! Click on the titles to see what they’ll run you!

So get your funds ready and prepare for spooky madness, because the deals are below! (Titles marked with an asterisk are backward compatible with Xbox One.)

Xbox One

Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition

Killing Floor 2

Prey

Dead by Daylight

Resident Evil Triple Pack

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season

Diablo Eternal Edition

DOOM

Dead Rising 4

7 Days to Die

Bloody Zombies 

Claire Extended Cut

Crypt of the Necrodancer

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

Dead Alliance

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2 OTR

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition 

Dead Rising 4 Season Pass

Dead Rising Triple pack (DR, DR2, DR2OTR)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle 

Digerati Horror Bundle

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Dying Light Enhanced Edition

Fortnite Founders Pack 1

Fortnite Founders Pack 2

Fortnite Founders Pack 3

Fortnite Founders Pack 4

Goosebumbs: The Game

Gourdzilla Pack

How to Survive 2

How to Survive Storm Warning Edition

Kholat

Knock Knock

Layers of Fear Masterpiece Edition

Narcosis 

Observer

Outbreak

Outlast 1

Xbox One Con’t.

 

Outlast 2

Outlast Whistleblower DLC

Oxenfree

Prototype 1 

Prototype 2

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 1

Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 2

Resident Evil 7 Season Pass

Resident Evil 7 Standard Edition 

Resident Evil Deluxe Origin Bundle (REHD, RE0,RE0 Costume Pack) 

Resident Evil HD

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume pack

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass

Revelations

Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

State of Decay YOSE

Sylvio

Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

The Evil Within Digital Deluxe Edition

The Park

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Season One – The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Wolf Among Us

Thimbleweed Park 

Torment

Town of Light

Victor Vran

Voodoo Vince

What Remains of Edith Finch

White Night

Zombi

Zombie Vikings

Slayaway Camp

Mayhem Tour 2009 Pack 01

Rob Zombie Pack 01

PvZ GW2

PvZ GW2 Deluxe

Xbox 360

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls

Resident Evil 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection 

State of Decay

The Walking Dead: Season Two – Season Pass*

Silent Hill Homecoming

Dead Rising 

Resident Evil

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass*

Dead Rising 2

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Dead Rising 2: Case West *

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero*

Deadlight

Devil May Cry: Vergil’s Downfall

Devil May Cry

Gears of War 3: RAAM’s Shadow – Pack 2*

Goosebumps: The Game

How to Survive

Orc Attack

Prototype 1 

Prototype 2

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Racoon City

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass

Silent Hill: HD Collection

State of Decay: Breakdown

State of Decay: Lifeline

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1*

The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass

Zombie Apocalypse 

Dead Space 3

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 1

Alice: Madness Returns

Shadows of the Damned

