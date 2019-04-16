Microsoft Announces Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft officially announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Tuesday, a product that bundles together Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass into one deal. As the name of the product and its contents suggest, subscribers will get both Xbox services for one flat rate of $14.99 a month. That’s the same price that was previously seen back when news of the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate product was first leaked earlier in the month.

The service was revealed during the latest episode of Inside Xbox, and a post on the Xbox Wire that accompanied it offered more information. Microsoft said that the product is a result of Xbox users’ feedback about their desire to have both products bundled into one deal under one price with Microsoft saying that’s been “a top request” shared from day one.

“We heard you. Today, we’re excited to announce Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,” Microsoft said on the Xbox Wire. “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass. That means the full Xbox Game Pass library of over 100 high quality games, and Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer, in one convenient membership for $14.99 a month. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gamers will be able to play together on the most-advanced multiplayer network and discover their next favorite game.”

The Xbox Wire didn’t share a release date for the full version of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it said that certain Xbox Insiders are going to be able to try the pass first before it launches later this year.

“Starting today, we’re inviting a limited number of our Xbox Insider community members to join and test Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before it launches later this year in current Xbox Game Pass markets,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also announced a new console in the Inside Xbox episode called the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The announcement confirmed multiple leaks shared prior to the confirmation.

Full details on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Service can be found here on the Xbox Wire.

