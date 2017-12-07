Microsoft Slashed up to 50% Off Select Xbox Games Today Only

Microsoft is in the midst of a “12 Days of Deals” promotion leading up to Christmas, and day 2 is all about Xbox games. The sale includes nearly 70 popular titles, discounted by as much as 50% (actually more in some cases). Some of the standout deals include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

• Midde-Earth: Shadow of war for Xbox One – $29.99

• Star Wars Battlefront II for Xbox One – $39.99

• NBA 2K18 for Xbox One – $39.99

• Assassins Creed Origins for Xbox One – $39.99

• Injustice 2 for Xbox One – $19.99

• Destiny 2 for Xbox One – $34.99

• FIFA 18 for Xbox One – $39.99

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Xbox One – $29.99

The games are selling out fast, so head on over to the Microsoft Store to get yours while there’s still time! Keep tabs on their 12 days of deals page for more opportunities to save in December.