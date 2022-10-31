Microsoft's Halo Warthog Ride-On Has Already Won Christmas

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you ever wished that you could drive around in a real Halo Warthog? Well that dream is now a reality! For your kids! Yes, we are sorry to say that you will probably be over the weight limit for Microsoft's 24 Volt Halo Warthog Ride-On, which is now available to order online here at Walmart (exclusive) for $498. On the plus side, it's an absolute slam dunk gift for the holidays.

Live vicariously through your children with the 24 Volt Halo Warthog Ride-On, which has a top speed of 9 m.p.h. Admittedly, that's a bit too slow for the commute to work, but it does feature a rotating Gauss Cannon with lights, engine start up and blaster sounds, "The Weapon" voice commands, 3 modes (Full Health, Caution, and Critical) removable fuel tanks, a laser cannon that rotates 30 degrees, working headlights, rugged terrain wheels, and room for two. Did we mention that the laser blaster is part of a Laser Tag system? Yup. It even includes a Laser Tag vest. There's no cupholder though, which is a bit of an oversight.

Indeed, this is the Halo Warthog that you've always dreamed about, only smaller. Again, you can grab it here at Walmart while they last, but something tells us that, even at this price, a sell out is likely, and they will be difficult to find as we get closer to the holidays. If you're desperate, you can always find them here on eBay with a big markup.

