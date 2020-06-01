Animal Crossing Player Recreates the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Credits Sequence Perfectly

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a lot of options for customization, and players have used those options to create some amazing tributes to popular culture over the last few months. Twitter user @swerpee has done just that with an amazing recreation of the original opening credits sequence from the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers TV series! While other Animal Crossing players have created custom costumes from the show, @swerpee was able to create his masterpiece while exclusively using items and costumes that can be purchased or crafted in the game itself (with one minor design exception). The placeholders used fit quite well, and longtime fans of the Power Rangers will easily be able to identify each of them!

If there's one thing that will quickly stand out to most Animal Crossing players, it's the fact that collecting all the items for the video must have been an incredibly time-consuming process! The Robot Hero item alone requires a lot of materials to build, and @swerpee was able to craft five of them, in order to pull off the homage. Not to mention finding the fossils representing each Zord, and all the other individual items that can be seen throughout. These items really make the homage work, and it must have taken quite a bit of planning to select each one. He even taught himself how to edit videos in order to line-up the moments with the opening credits sequence. That's devotion!

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have shown a real knack for coming up with creative recreations in the game, @swerpee's Power Rangers homage still stands out in a big way. Of course, @swerpee's level of talent isn't too surprising. After all, he is a level editor at Ubisoft Toronto. Regardless, it's an impressive accomplishment, and a must-see for old-school Power Rangers fans!

IT TOOK ME FOREVER TO GET ALL THE THINGS NECESSARY TO MAKE THIS, LET ALONE LEARNING HOW TO EDIT VIDEOS. BUT HERE IT IS, MIGHTY MORPHIN' ANIMAL CROSSIN' POWER RANGERS NEW HORIZONS!!#PowerRangers #AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #Idontusetwitter pic.twitter.com/p4ACKrcoHD — Mickey W (@swerpee) May 25, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

